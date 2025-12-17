Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Vital Farms Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.06. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $829,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,391,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,995,772.30. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568,578.51. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,268 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

