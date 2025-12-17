Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $26,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Friday Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 183,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.