JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.

PACS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on PACS Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACS

PACS Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PACS stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $679,896.10. The trade was a 278.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 755,836 shares in the company, valued at $22,591,938.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in PACS Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PACS Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in PACS Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in PACS Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.