Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,699 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175,531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after purchasing an additional 550,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,539,000 after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

