JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Fortinet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

