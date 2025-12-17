Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Mony Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 250

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 260 to GBX 250 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s current price.

Mony Group Trading Up 0.9%

LON MONY opened at GBX 185.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.45. Mony Group has a twelve month low of GBX 174 and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

About Mony Group

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

