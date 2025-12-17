FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 245 to GBX 250 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.25.

FGP stock opened at GBX 189.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.17. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 136.61 and a 12 month high of GBX 240.40. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstGroup will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Lena Wilson CBE bought 11,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 per share, for a total transaction of £19,580. Also, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £89,500. Insiders purchased 61,142 shares of company stock worth $10,938,084 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

