Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE C opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.