Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Trims Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $49,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,962,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MCD opened at $314.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

