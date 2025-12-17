Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 20,132 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,132 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 389.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

