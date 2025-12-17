Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 16,841 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.71 and its 200-day moving average is $303.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price target on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.59.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

