Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 17,385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,570,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 556,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

