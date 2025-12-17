Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Cuts Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,619 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned 0.48% of Laureate Education worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after buying an additional 105,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 458,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Laureate Education Price Performance

LAUR opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

