Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 5,370 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 197.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,933.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2,304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

