GE Aerospace $GE Stock Position Boosted by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $315.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.26. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

