Wiser Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after buying an additional 958,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

