S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,374 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $71,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.48. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.