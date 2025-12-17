Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Position Increased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

DELL stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,008,030 shares of company stock worth $576,159,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citic Securities increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.84.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

