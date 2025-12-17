Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gray Media in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Gray Media from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gray Media

Gray Media Stock Performance

NYSE GTN opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gray Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Media by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,998,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Gray Media by 43.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,236,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 983,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gray Media by 60.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 734,085 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Media by 36.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,881,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 504,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Media by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 590,704 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.