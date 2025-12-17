Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) CEO Christopher Bilotto Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Bilotto acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,133.65. This represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.78 million for the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 169.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

