Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s Largest Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 38.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $259,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 845,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,043 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4%

BABA opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $356.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.33.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

