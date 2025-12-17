Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Elizabeth Mann Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $65,097.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $72,669.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $217.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

