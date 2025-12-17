Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 7,884 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises about 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.11% of Astera Labs worth $35,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,741 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,747 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,772,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Astera Labs by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,563,000 after acquiring an additional 929,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 147,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,217.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,599,750 shares in the company, valued at $231,467,827.50. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,936 shares of company stock worth $89,331,140. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.17.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

