MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Sells 20,806 Shares

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 20,806 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $124,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,504,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,752. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Michael Castagna sold 21,310 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michael Castagna sold 107,920 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $601,114.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. MannKind Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 9.32%.The business had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $42,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

