Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Director Purchases $12,690.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Frankel bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $12,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,546.60. This represents a 16.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stanley Frankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Stanley Frankel bought 2,700 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $13,419.00.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

DTIL opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 11,977.36% and a negative return on equity of 233.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

