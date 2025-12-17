Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.The company had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

