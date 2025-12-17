Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.LPL Financial’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $475.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $367.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.47. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $262.83 and a 1 year high of $403.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,581,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,679,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,598,000 after buying an additional 165,201 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,329,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,610,000 after buying an additional 627,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,242,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,698,000 after buying an additional 800,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,264,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total transaction of $28,198.40. Following the sale, the director owned 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,344.96. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,138 shares of company stock worth $2,983,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

