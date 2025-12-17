FY2026 EPS Forecast for DBV Technologies Boosted by Analyst

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a report released on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded DBV Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -1.10. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.