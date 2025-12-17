Litchfield Hills Research Predicts SLXN FY2025 Earnings

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Silexion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Silexion Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.52.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLXN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLXN opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.06. Silexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

