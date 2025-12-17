NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sammaad Shams Sells 1,576 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $25,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 65,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,758.80. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 102 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $1,768.68.

NextNav Stock Up 4.6%

NN opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%. Analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextNav presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in NextNav by 1.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 15.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

