Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for AMG Q1 Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.34. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $32.20 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.01%.Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $273.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $139.22 and a 12-month high of $283.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

