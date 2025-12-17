Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Ronald Estes Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Estes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $15,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,735.52. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.53. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.82.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 50.49%.The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 price target on Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
