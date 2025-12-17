Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Ronald Estes Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Estes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $15,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,735.52. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.53. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 50.49%.The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 price target on Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

