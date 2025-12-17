Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,845 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $37,933.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,863.28. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 610,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,109,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 514,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 908,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 232,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

