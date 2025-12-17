Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AEO Q4 Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AEO stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $5,906,042.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,549.30. The trade was a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $49,917.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

