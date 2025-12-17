Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BETA. BTIG Research started coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BETA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BETA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

BETA Technologies Price Performance

BETA stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. BETA Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

About BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

