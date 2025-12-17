Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

