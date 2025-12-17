Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Stake Lifted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 439,565 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 339,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.