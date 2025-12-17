Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $258.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

