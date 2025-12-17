Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 13,967 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 20.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $135.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.