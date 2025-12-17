CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 769.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $238,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,048.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,743 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,429,000 after purchasing an additional 980,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 783,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.