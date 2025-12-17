Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.58.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

