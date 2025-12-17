TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day moving average of $210.51. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 496.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

