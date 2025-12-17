Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $209.33 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $215.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $504.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

