Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 5,743 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.0%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

