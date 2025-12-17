Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $216.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

