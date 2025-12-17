Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 78.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,575,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,529.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,753,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,359 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,653,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,336,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,809,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.