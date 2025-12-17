National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.09.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,936,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,965 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,082,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 937,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 714,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.