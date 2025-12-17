Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.92.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $231.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average is $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Progressive has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,673 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,005. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Progressive by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.