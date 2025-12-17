SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3069 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 18.5% increase from SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

About SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF

The SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide current income and optimize total returns, maintain limited volatility, and preserve capital by investing in investment-grade debt instruments of varying maturities.

