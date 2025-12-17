SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (SJCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SJCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3069 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 18.5% increase from SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.
About SanJac Alpha Core Plus Bond ETF
