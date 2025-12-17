iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.0553 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 297.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WOOD opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

